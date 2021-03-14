It’s Thursday at the Wally Keller Gymnasium on the campus of Charlotte High.
Being in the front row was hard on the knees. The guys in the middle row couldn’t figure out if they needed to crouch or stand, and the ones in back along the wall in front of the Tarpon mural struggled to be seen.
These are good problems to have.
These are the problems of a team that won a state championship and is trying to take a picture that will hang in the school’s gym until the end of time.
These problems came along exactly one year to the day a much larger problem threatened to make this day impossible.
Charlotte High’s wrestling team spent Thursday afternoon trying to strike just the right pose for a banner that will hang alongside those of the 1979-80 and 1996-97 teams. They are banners every Tarpon wrestler sees on Day One.
“I’ve looked at those pictures since I first came in here,” Lucas Willis said.
“My dad played football here all four years and he never got a picture up there and my name is going to be on the wall up there,” Cody Rice said.
“Ever since I moved down here in eighth grade, it’s been a goal of mine to make it up there,” said Andrew Austin.
Those three wrestlers became individual state champions on March 6. A total team effort put them in position to clinch the team title with their matches and, after years of coming so close, Charlotte finally came out on top.
Exactly 365 days earlier, no one knew if it could happen, at all.
MARCH, 2020
After the Tarpons finished third at the state meet, coach Evan Robinson sent the team on spring break for a well-earned rest, but told them it would be time to get back to work when they came back.
They didn’t come back.
The coronavirus pandemic exploded across the country and schools were shut down. Everything shut down.
“It was definitely fearful and over time it was even more stressful because things still weren’t opening up,” Willis said. “Nothing was happening. A lot of us were worried — are we going to be able to wrestle? If someone gets COVID, what’s going to happen to us? We had no clue.”
The Tarpons program is as close to year-round as possible, with a break during the month leading up to the first day of school. The Tarpons routinely visited with college programs and attended camps or summer competitions.
“They shut down every club in Florida for months,” Rice said. “I didn’t think we were going to have a season this year.”
Charlotte had finished as the state runner-up in 2019 and the third-place finish in 2020 stung. All believed the 2021 state championships were going to be the breakthrough.
Then … nothing.
“It was scary because the sport is my life,” Austin said. “My life revolves around everything with this sport. It was scary. I was worried, really worried, it was going to get taken away.”
The 2020-21 school year started late. Fall sports struggled with the virus. No sport deals with more bodily contact than wrestling.
The virus cases spiked. Then spiked again. Lake Gibson’s vaunted wrestling program wasn’t allowed to leave the county. Same for the Collier County schools. Venice and Port Charlotte dealt with significant outbreaks.
In the midst of chaos, Willis found hope.
“At the same time, it gave us more hope because not everyone’s training, not everyone is going as hard as they can,” he said. “Everyone’s closed down, not just us. Everyone got that rest period, but it was about who got back into it quicker, who worked harder right away.”
Charlotte was determined. When the Tarpons finally were able to file into the wrestling room, Robinson saw it right away.
“I think when they got here, they were hungry and that paved the way,” he said. “That big time off gave them something to think about and something to work for.”
MARCH, 2021
In all, 10 Tarpons walked into Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Nine won at least one match. Seven stood on a podium. Three won state titles.
“It was more thrilling to watch my teammates win matches and upset kids,” Willis said. “I had predicted myself — I implanted that vision in my head — but my main thought was what can I do to help these guys. Some of them were new. I’ve been here five years.”
Willis’s own matches were over in a hurry, for he indeed was on a mission. That left him plenty of time to mentor.
“I was just giving them advice like whenever you’re on the floor, don’t look up beyond the railing, whenever you’re wrestling, don’t look outside the mat or outside the circle,” Willis said.
Charlotte outpointed Palmetto Ridge 153.5 to 145. The Tarpons pulled even when Austin defeated Brandon Basile 6-5. They clinched when Willis pinned Jesuit’s Sergio Desiante in 64 seconds to become Charlotte’s first-ever four-time champ and sixth five-time champ in state history. They took a victory lap (literally) when Rice beat Countryside’s Brian Burburija, 5-2.
“It was just about preparedness,” Willis said. “And coach Robinson drilling it into our head it was just another tournament and to go out there and have fun. Look at what happens once they learn how to have fun? We win state titles.”
When the final whistle sounded to end Rice’s match, he shot up and ran away, looking for someone – everyone – to hug.
“Lucas pinned his kid in a minute-and-four and that had me pumped up because he became the first four-time from here and a five-time state champ and I just carried that momentum into the match,” Rice said. “Then after, I just started freaking out. They were telling me to go to the ref so he could raise my hand and I was just running around. They wanted the anklet, but I just wanted to hug my mom and dad. It was crazy.”
The running around ended when Rice jumped into Willis’s arms.
“We got the momentum going in the first round and after that, we honestly couldn’t be stopped,” Austin said. It was awesome. Every single kid showed up and did their job.”
Austin, Willis and Rice combined for 78.5 points, nowhere near enough to win a team title on their own. It was the work of second-place Isaac Church, third-place Patrick Nolan, fourth-place Nathaniel Box and fifth-place Camren French that made the difference.
Nolan, Box and French combined for 46 points, almost all of which came through the wrestle-backs.
“Those three guys, that’s a big deal. We needed those points,” Robinson said. “Patrick was bummed. He thought he could make the finals — we all did — but he came back with some pins and those were big points. That’s saying a lot — to take a loss when you think you belong somewhere else, then come back without giving up? That’s a big deal.”
Box, a sophomore heavyweight, and French, a 106-pound freshman, are both undersized for their classes. Their surprise showing bodes well for the Tarpons’ future.
“We had no idea what Nate could do. It was a guessing game and he proved himself a good deal,” Robinson said. “Camren jumped in halfway through the season and he’s 100 miles an hour when he gets out there, no stop for him, just go, go, go, go, go, which is a neat thing to watch.”
The trio of Cael Newton, Chase Ruiz and Baggio Frattarelli didn’t get to stand on a podium but their nine combined points could also be seen as the difference between first and second place.
THURSDAY
What stood out as the Charlotte wrestlers worked through various poses Thursday afternoon was just how many of them could be doing this again a year from now.
Rice and Willis will move on, but just about everyone else returns.
“We’re right there again with what we return,” Robinson said. A champion, a state runner-up, a third, a fourth and a fifth and two state qualifiers. And we have two other kids who won district titles.”
The first title was more than a decade in the making. The second took 17 years. The latest, 24 years. Despite the gaps, many who participated in the first are still around for the latest.
Robinson looked up at the two banners hanging over the center of the home side bleachers.
“I had known George Sansone, the 1980 coach, since I was probably a little freshman in high school and I’ve known coach (Bill) Hoke (the 1997 coach) since I was seven years old,” Robinson said. “To join those two coaches and those two teams, it’s a big deal.”
Hoke and Joe Amick, a member of the 1980 team, still help Robinson.
“Most of those guys on the ’97 team were my teammates,” said Robinson, himself a three-time individual champion from 1993-95. “To join them, it’s special and it’s something as a coach you hope your boys can do and you pray for them and do the best you can.”
The 1980 team’s picture is black-and-white and that has always left Willis thinking about his own team’s banner possibly moving it off that spot.
“Can we just get a color picture up there?” he asked with a laugh.
Willis looked around the gym and an already big grin further widened.
“It’s been my dream to see me and my friends on the wall and this wall will always be here in the school,” Willis said. “People can say what they want but …”
Willis struck a pose that would make a WWE wrestler proud, pointing with both hands to the wall, where his team’s banner will one day hang.
“We did that.”
