Charlotte, Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte will try to survive and advance on the road today during the regional rounds of the state dual championships.
Charlotte and Lemon Bay won their district dual meets earlier this season while Port Charlotte finished as a runner-up to Charlotte in District 2A-11 to earn its spot in the regional round.
Competing in Class 2A, Charlotte and Port Charlotte will travel to Barron Collier. There, the Tarpons will District 6A-12 runner-up Bonita Springs while the Pirates face 6A-12 champion Barron Collier. The winners will meet with a spot in the state quarterfinals on the line.
Meanwhile at First Baptist, District 1A-11 champion Lemon Bay will open with District 1A-12 runner-up Oasis for a likely showdown with First Baptist for a trip to the quarterfinals.
Here’s a quick look at the three area teams:
CHARLOTTE: The Tarpons are the No. 4 team in Class 2A, according to Kabra Wrestling, trailing Lake Gibson, Fleming Island and Jesuit. Charlotte finished ahead of Jesuit over the weekend at the Jensen Beach Cradle Cancer IBT.
Junior Camren French knocked off defending state champion Roman Lerner for the title at 113 during the Cradle Cancer tournament and, in the process, took over the top spot in the weight class, according to Kabra Wrestling.
The Tarpons have wrestlers ranked in the top 20 in 11 of the 14 weight classes in Class 2A, including five in the top 5: French (No. 1, 113), junior Eric Clary (No. 5, 126), senior James Baltutis (No. 5, 160), senior Nate Box (No. 3, 195) and senior Cael Newton (No. 2, 220).
Charlotte’s other ranked wrestlers: sophomore Mathew Schuler (No. 12, 106), junior Luke Davis (No. 6, 138), senior Nicholas Gjerde (No. 14, 152), junior Isaac Schaeffer (No. 20, 170), junior Jett McCauley (No. 6, 182) and senior Nikko Frattarelli (No. 19, 285).
Charlotte’s opponent in the opening round, Bonita Springs, is unranked but feature senior Konnor Stuttgen, a state title contender at 170.
PORT CHARLOTTE: The unranked Pirates will have a challenge when it faces Barron Collier, but while the Cougars are ranked No. 16, the Pirates arguably feature a deeper roster.
Port Charlotte is led by 152-pounder Tyler Rodriguez, a senior who is ranked No. 5. Sophomore Maddox Williams (No. 15, 113), sophomore Chase Utley (No. 12, 126) and Nick At (No. 17, 160) should all have a shot at wins. Sophomore Angel Vazquez (No. 20, 120) and senior Derek Pinedo (No. 11, 138) will both face top-four opponents.
LEMON BAY: The Mantas are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A behind Jensen Beach, which edged out Lemon Bay by six points to finish third at the Cradle Cancer tournament this past weekend.
The Mantas should dispatch Oasis in short order today, setting up a showdown with First Baptist, the state’s No. 3 team.
Should the two meet, every match will feature at least one wrestler ranked in Kabra’s top 20. The most anticipated match would be a showdown at 182 between top-ranked defending state champion Christian Moder against Lemon Bay’s Chase Alden, ranked No. 3. Moder defeated Alden for the state title at 170 last March.
Lemon Bay features ranked wrestlers in 12 of 14 weight classes, including top-ranked Koen Hoffman at 170. Hoffman was a state runner-up in March at 160. Sophomore Jack Oliver (No. 5, 113), junior Logan Kelley (No. 4, 120), senior Brycen Warren (No. 3, 126) and senior Marcus Lopez (No. 5, 195) are all in the top five.
Senior Justin Brady (No. 7, 138), junior Connor Murphy (No. 19, 145), senior Ashton Tucker (No. 14, 152), senior Nick Sheets (No. 7, 160), senior Ben Arnett (No. 8, 220) and sophomore Mike Ward (No. 10, 285) are Lemon Bay’s other ranked wrestlers.
If the Lemon Bay-First Baptist match played out to each wrestler’s ranking, the both would be favored in seven weight classes.
