Class 1A state duals champion Jensen Beach, New Smyrna, Mariner, Barron Collier, Pinellas Park and Fort Myers will join local squads Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Venice at the Gene Gorman Showcase today and Saturday at Charlotte High.
On paper, Jensen Beach brings the most firepower outside of Charlotte, but Barron Collier and Fort Myers boast deep rosters, as well.
Wrestlers routinely move up and down in weight classes throughout the season, so it’s difficult to know which weight class will be the most competitive. That said, the 138 and 195 classes could be of the most interest to local fans.
Charlotte’s Isaac Church (3rd), Port Charlotte’s Derek Pinedo (12th) and Venice’s Gage Wiggins (13th) all reside in the 138 rankings, according to Kabra Wrestling. At 195, Charlotte’s Cael Newton (3rd), Venice’s Dylan Smith (14th) and Port Charlotte’s Josiah Arroyo (18th) could tangle.
Some other intriguing potential matchups include Charlotte’s Camren French against Jensen Beach’s Sabastian Dengennaro at 106, Charlotte’s Patrick Nolan against Venice’s Blaine Taranto at 120 and Port Charlotte’s Okten Logue against Charlotte’s Nathaniel Box at 220).
French (No. 2 in Class 2A) and Degennaro (No. 1 in Class 1A) met in the quarterfinals of the Knockout Christmas Classic. Degennaro prevailed in a major decision, 13-0. They didn’t get the chance to meet at the Cradle Cancer tournament earlier this month after French was ousted in the semifinals by Palm Harbor’s Josh Hartley, Class 3A’s No. 2 at 106. Degennaro went on to defeat Hartley for the title.
At 120, Nolan is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A while Taranto is No. 5 in 3A. They met in the semifinals of the Captain Archer, where Taranto pulled out a 6-0 decision. Jensen Beach’s Ryan Mooney (No. 2 in 1A) is also in the mix at 120.
Logue is seeking a state title for Port Charlotte at 220, where he is ranked No. 2 in Class 1A. Box comes into the weekend No. 6 in 2A. Fort Myers’ Morvens Saint Jean (No. 2 in 3A) will challenge both.
The Showcase is a round-robin format beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.