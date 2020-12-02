At the beginning of the school year, no sport seemed more at risk of cancellation than wrestling.
How could a sport with so much bodily contact proceed in this time of COVID-19?
It turns out the answer to that question is the same as the one echoed by all other prep sports so far: Very carefully.
As wrestling kicks into high gear at area schools this weekend, protocols are in place to make the sport as safe as possible. The threat of the virus is real, but area coaches are quick to note wrestling has a long track record when it comes to taking sanitary precautions.
Simply put, teams will do what they’ve always done to prevent outbreaks, be it ringworm or the coronavirus – they’ll just be doing more of it.
The area's first big test comes Saturday at Lemon Bay, where the Manta Rays will play host to a 16-team event. Port Charlotte will be among the teams in Englewood. North Port and Charlotte will participate in the Gary Freis Duals at Fort Myers High.
Venice was scheduled to compete in an event at Lake Gibson, but backed out as a precautionary measure when a person associated with the program contracted the virus.
As Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck observed, wrestling continued across the country throughout the summer despite the pandemic. Several notable events took place across the country involving hundreds of wrestlers and overall numbers tipped into the thousands at events in Kansas City, Georgia and South Carolina.
Schyck took a group of wrestlers to the South Carolina event and what he saw there made him feel confident about Lemon Bay’s ability to conduct its meet Saturday.
“Everyone was wearing masks and you didn’t hear of a widespread outbreak or any outbreaks for that matter,” he said. “So that makes me feel content with what we’re going to be doing on a smaller scale.”
Schyck said Lemon Bay will make use of both of its gymnasiums, placing two mats in each gym. Four teams will be relegated to each mat. Spectators will be limited to one side of the gym at 25 percent capacity while the wrestlers will be on the other side. When not on the mat, wrestlers will be wearing masks. Between each dual, the mats and seating areas will be sprayed down and sanitized.
“The social distancing will be there,” Schyck said. “The cool thing about our gym is our facility is really clean. It stays clean. I’m fairly confident we’re going to be fine.”
Lemon Bay played host to three other teams in a preseason exhibition last week and no illnesses were reported, further boosting Schyck’s confidence. The last piece of the puzzle has to do with a unique air filtration system the school purchased last year.
The airPHX is an air and surface decontamination system that is marketed directly to schools with wrestling programs. The $5500 machine’s original purpose was to remove odors, fungus such as athlete’s foot, MRSA and other bacteria, contagious skin infections and the norovirus. Since the outset of the pandemic, it has also proven effective in eliminating COVID-19, according to information provided at the company’s web site.
Schyck said Lemon Bay’s system has the capability of sanitizing up to 100,000 square feet.
“It kills everything and we’ve had this thing going for a year,” Schyck said. “The first two days we had this in our room it was like night and day from what our room smelled like. … I’m confident that this thing and us mopping down the walls and mats daily is sufficient.”
At Venice, wrestling coach Pat Ryan said he has been taking cues from how other schools have been conducting their practices. Each wrestler has a practice partner and will only work with that person in order to prevent widespread exposure.
“That is not a mandatory thing, however my team is going to that due to the craziness of this thing,” Ryan said. “It’s like having an assigned seat in class. That way if somebody does test positive, we know exactly who has to go sit out.”
Ryan said the success of the fall sports, while encouraging, does not necessarily portend a successful wrestling season. The inherent close contact during practice and meets, combined with Thanksgiving and winter breaks which expose kids to people beyond the team’s bubble are significant hurdles.
“We have Thanksgiving, we have Christmas, we have cold weather, we have flu season,” Ryan said. “So we’ve got a lot stacked against us, but I do believe the season is going to happen. I have to say this: Working with the school has been great and the kids, they’ve been very adaptive, taking the punches and rolling with them.”
Time will tell whether or not it was foolhardy to proceed with a wrestling season, but very early returns are promising. Ryan said it will be a season-long challenge to stay on top of every moving part.
“It’s impossible to do all your due diligence because there is so much going on,” Ryan said. “But we’re going to do our best.”
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
