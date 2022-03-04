VENICE — In his first and only year as the ace of the Venice High pitching staff, Huston Wynne knows he doesn’t have to do it all.
The senior left-handed pitcher plays in front of a defense that has blazing speed, double-play ability and makes few mistakes. His fellow pitchers in the bullpen are more than capable, too.
Still, Wynne wasn’t going to come out of Friday night’s 2-1 win over Bartow easily when Venice coach Craig Faulkner paid him a mound visit with the tying runner on first and two out in the seventh.
“He was asking how I was feeling, but I said, ‘Hey, coach, I’ve got this. I want to finish this,’” Wynne said after allowing one run on one walk, one hit batter and four singles with seven strikeouts in a complete-game win.
“I want to be in control. I want to finish the game for my team,” Wynne added. “I don’t want to let them down.”
Wynne (1-1) flashed command trouble early — a concerning sign after walking four in a 3-2 loss to Riverview on Tuesday — as he walked the second batter he faced, but settled down afterwards — permitting weak contact and just two more free base runners the rest of the night.
There were moments, however, when Wynne needed a little help.
After hitting a batter to open the second inning, Wynne got out of it with a strikeout and a 4-6-3 double play.
The next inning, he got more of the same help.
After allowing a leadoff single to center field to open the third, a fly ball lifted to right field ended in a double play as Indians right fielder John Whitney caught the ball and fired a dart to first base to double off the runner — ending the threat.
One play later, center fielder Desavion Cassaway caught a ball daring to drop in the gap on a full sprint that sent the athletic multi-sport athlete into a slide that bumped his hat off his head.
“Those guys are awesome,” Wynne said of the defense behind him. “They’re making all the plays behind me. I love them. When I can trust my defense like that, I can hit my spots and just let them hit the ball.”
While Wynne and the defense were stymying the Yellow Jackets, however, sophomore pitcher Lance West was returning the favor to the Indians (3-1).
West allowed two runners to reach in the third inning on a single by Cole Schumaker and a fielding error on a ball hit by Stephen Deans, but otherwise was hardly threatened after he escaped that jam with three straight outs.
Eventually, Venice started to square the ball up for hard contact.
That led to a rally in the fourth as Whitney singled to right and subsequently stole second, putting him in scoring position for a two-out RBI single up the middle by Trent Adrian two batters later.
The Indians struck again in the fifth.
Three straight singles — by Jon Embry, Nic Dunn and Whitney — drove in another run as Venice stretched its lead to 2-0 heading into the sixth.
Wynne and the Indians wouldn’t earn the victory without some late inning scares, however.
Bartow got a bloop single from Garrett Allen, a sac bunt and an infield single by Robert Putnam that led to a throwing error — allowing Allen to score from second, cutting the lead down to 2-1.
Again in the final inning, the Yellow Jackets nearly came back.
Though Wynne opened the inning with back-to-back strikeouts, he allowed an infield single to Ben Carver — prompting Faulkner to check on his ace with one out to go.
“It was nice to see him bounce back,” Faulkner said after Wynne’s command troubles in Tuesday’s loss. “He was throwing his off-speed for strikes. That’s the kind of pitcher he is, and that’s what we like to see.
“We have a lot of relievers, but I like what (Wynne) did out there. He battled. He stayed composed.”
