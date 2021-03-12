VENICE — Indians baseball coach Craig Faulkner has been looking for a second starting pitcher to pair with Aiden Beechy this season while the team's offense slowly comes around.
Junior left-hander Huston Wynne did his best to earn that role Friday night, throwing 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight in a 1-0 win over Barron Collier at Venice High School.
“Man, our pitching has been so outstanding, and they’re carrying us right now,” Faulkner said. “Huston Wynne was really, really good. He had every pitch going for him tonight. He was quick and holding people on base.
“What a great outing. But he’s done that several times in a row. He’s a pretty special fella. He’s definitely turning into a starter for us, for sure.”
Wynne threw one inning of relief work last year, allowing two runs on three hits, before the season was shut down due to COVID-19.
This year, he has been one Venice’s go-to pitchers.
He has made two starts and five relief appearances through nine games — with a 1.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
He was in complete command of the Cougars’ lineup as he allowed just two hits — both weakly hit singles — and allowed a runner to reach on a fielding error by first baseman Aidan Corn.
Wynne often induced pop outs or struck out Cougars hitters, using his fastball, slider and the occasional changeup, and needed just 76 pitches to get through 6 2/3 innings.
“It’s pretty fun coming in the game in the beginning and not in tight situations,” Wynne said of his new role. “It’s been about four or five years now that I’ve been thinking about (becoming a starter).
“There’s not much pressure on me. All I have to do is throw strikes, and everything will play out how it should.”
While Wynne stymied the Barron Collier offense, Cougars pitchers Reid Sondermeyer, Easton LaPlaca, Jacob Marlowe and Kyle Mullan frustrated Indians hitters for much of the night.
Marek Houston reached on an infield single to short in the second inning, Colin Blazek was hit by a pitch and stole second in the third inning and Corn singled to open the fourth, but was caught stealing second.
Venice had one of its best chances to score in the 5th.
Houston reached on an error, Dillon Pisano put down a sacrifice bunt and Connor O’Sullivan walked — putting runners on first and second with one out.
Pinch hitter Grant Nokes then sent a line drive to center that looked as if it would drop until Cougars center fielder Van Freischmidt made a diving catch — popping up to throw out Houston, who had not tagged up before racing for home.
Wynne got a ground out and a pop out to begin the 7th, but allowed a single and was pulled in favor of Ian Jensen — who struck out the only batter he faced.
Finally, Venice rallied in the bottom of the seventh as Cole Schumaker was hit by a pitch, Houston singled into right field, Pisano walked and Schumaker scored on a wild pitch for the win.
“It is a bit concerning,” Faulkner said of the team’s recent offensive struggles. “I really feel like at some point this year this team is going to break out and hit. I do think the hitters are there.
“I just think for some reason we’re struggling right now. We’re pressing. I think when we start hitting, it’s gonna be like, ‘Wow.’ We have guys struggling who have hit .300, .350, .400 in the past. I’m just hoping our pitching can hold on until it does.”
