Winter Break sports camp

When: Jan. 2-3 from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ages: Third through eighth grade

Cost: $25 per day and a $20 non-refundable registration fee

Sports offered: Flag football, baseball, hockey, basketball, soccer and more.

For more info: Call Gary Smith at 941-492-9622 (extension 158)

Junior Falcons Soccer

This program will introduce this age group to the sport of soccer in a fun, positive environment.

Instead of playing competitive matches, the classes will focus on 1v1, 2v2, 3v3 and small-sided games. It will also focus on basic foot skills, dribbling, passing and shooting. Classes will run 30-45 minutes on Saturday mornings, for a total of four weeks. This program will run six times a year.

Ages: 3-5

Dates: From 9 to 9:45 a.m. Jan. 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1

Where: At the Garbrandt Soccer Complex

Cost: $60 for all four dates

Register: At the YMCA front desk or at veniceymca.org

