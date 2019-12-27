Winter Break sports camp
When: Dec. 23-31 and Jan. 2-3 from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. (camp will be held from 6:45 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31)
Ages: Third through eighth grade
Cost: $25 per day and a $20 non-refundable registration fee
Sports offered: Flag football, baseball, hockey, basketball, soccer and more.
For more info: Call Gary Smith at 941-492-9622 (extension 158)
Junior Falcons Soccer
This program will introduce this age group to the sport of soccer in a fun, positive environment.
Instead of playing competitive matches, the classes will focus on 1v1, 2v2, 3v3 and small-sided games. It will also focus on basic foot skills, dribbling, passing and shooting. Classes will run 30-45 minutes on Saturday mornings, for a total of four weeks. This program will run six times a year.
Ages: 3-5
Dates: From 9 to 9:45 a.m. Jan. 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1
Where: At the Garbrandt Soccer Complex
Cost: $60 for all four dates
Register: At the YMCA front desk or at veniceymca.org
