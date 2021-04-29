VENICE — Simon Yochum wasn’t sure he would make the varsity baseball team at Venice High this year, and he definitely wasn’t expecting to be pitching for the Indians in the district final on Thursday night.
Despite pitching in just three games this regular season, the freshman sidearmer wasn’t concerned with coming in to hold off the Sailors — allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five over four innings of relief in a 6-3 win at Venice High School.
The win marks eight straight district championships for the Indians — a streak that began with a 3-0 win over Sarasota in 2013.
“At the very beginning coach Sham (Tyler Shambora) told me to come down to the bullpen, so I was thinking I’d be first or second in relief,” said Yochum, who allowed no runs and no hits over 2 1/3 innings in his debut, a 4-1 win over Sarasota, on March 17.
“I felt pretty good because of my last game against these guys, but it’s just like any other game. If you start to overthink it based on the scenario or situation, that’s when you start trying to make the perfect pitch and that’s when you start missing.”
Venice (19-7) didn’t look as if it would have to rely on its pitching early.
The Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Marek Houston walked, Colin Blazek singled on a chopper over the third baseman, Connor O’Sullivan hit an RBI single on a bunt to third base and Grant Nokes hit an RBI single to left field.
Though Venice allowed a run in the third when starter Huston Wynne allowed a single to Bradley Ramsden, who eventually scored on an RBI single by Daniel Torrealba — the first batter Yochum faced.
After that blemish, Yochum dominated the Sailors lineup.
The right-hander proceeded to retire the next 12 Sarasota hitters in order including four strikeouts.
“We definitely wanted to bring him in second tonight,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “He was throwing so well, we wanted to go with him. He hasn’t gotten a lot of experience on varsity, but he’s a pretty solid fella. He’s solid mentally.
“He really thinks things through and calculates before he’s pitching. Things are looking bright for that young man. We’re excited with what he did tonight.”
While Yochum kept the Sailors off the board, Venice padded its lead at the plate.
Cole Schumaker singled home Houston to push the lead to 3-1 in the third, Blazek singled home Aidan Corn to make it 4-1 in the fifth, and finally, John Whitney hit an RBI triple and Houston added an RBI single in the sixth — giving Venice a 6-1 lead heading into the final frame.
The insurance runs proved necessary as the seventh inning got away from Yochum.
The freshman set down the first two batters of the inning on a strikeout and a groundout, but hit a batter, allowed three weakly hit singles and walked a batter — allowing a pair of runs to score, making it 6-3 Venice — before closer Ian Jensen came in to record the final out.
“I’m very impressed with myself,” Yochum said. “I was trying to play to get to varsity next year, so to get there this year is pretty cool. It’s a nice experience.
“A couple of the JV coaches have texted me saying, ‘It’s just gonna get better,’ so I have to keep working and I’ll get better.”
Venice will host the regional quarterfinal round next Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. after improving to 5-1 in the season series against the Sailors.
But it might not be the last time these two teams see each other in 2021.
“We don’t ever take them lightly,” Faulkner said of Sarasota despite beating them five times this year. “We’ve played them many times in the past where they’ve blown us out the first two times and then we blew them out.
“They’ll be ready and if they come back here, we don’t take them lightly. They’ll be back with (Conner) Whittaker, and he’s the real deal. We know that. But we’ll be ready for them.”
