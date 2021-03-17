VENICE — When Simon Yochum first joined the Venice baseball team this past summer, he was an incoming freshman who lacked velocity, but had a knack for pitching.
The freshman has been working on learning how to throw as a sidearmer ever since, and he unveiled his new skills at the varsity level on Wednesday night — coming in to relieve Huston Wynne for 2 1/3 scoreless innings in a 4-1 win over Sarasota at Venice High School.
The win capped a three-game sweep of the Sailors after Venice won, 5-0 on Monday, and won, 8-5, in extra innings on Tuesday.
“I’ve been told I was going to get called up later in the season, but I didn’t expect it to be this early,” said the freshman right-hander, who throws a fastball, a slider, and is working on a changeup. “They told me (Tuesday) night. I wasn’t nervous. I’ve pitched against (my teammates) in the Green and White games.
“I was feeling pretty good. My bullpen went well. My arm felt good.”
Wynne handled the first 4 2/3 innings for Venice (8-4), allowing one run on two walks and four hits. He ran into some trouble in the third inning — loading the bases with one out — but got a pop out and a fly out to escape the jam.
Once Wynne got into another tight spot in the fourth with one run in and a runner on second base, it was time for coach Craig Faulkner to turn to the bullpen.
After using four pitchers on Monday and five more on Tuesday, Faulkner didn’t have much of a choice but to go to Yochum in Game 3.
It took the freshman just three pitches to earn his first strikeout and escape the inning.
“He did not surprise us,” said Faulkner, who added that Yochum is the first freshman to pitch for the Indians since Caleb Williams pitched in the state tournament in 2015. “He played all summer on my (Florida) Burn team. He’s a pretty special kid.
“He’s off-the-charts smart. He’s a Pine View student. He couldn’t be learning from a better guy in Cooper Hammond, who won two state championships with us, and he throws exactly like he throws. We’re excited to see what he’s gonna do for us.”
Faulkner left Yochum in for the remainder of the game, and the freshman left with hardly a blemish on his box score.
He committed a throwing error to first base in the sixth, but otherwise didn’t allow a baserunner to score — striking out three over 2 1/3 innings.
“He’s only been doing it for a few months, which makes it unbelievable that he’s already doing it at this level,” Hammond said. “But he’s a really smart kid, and he picked it up really quickly.
“I think it’s easier for some of us. Simon is like me. We already had a low arm slot, so it’s easier to drop down. He commands his fastball well. He came in on righties tonight a few times and they swung over it. That’s very hard for a sidearmer to do.”
The Indians jumped out to an early lead as they scored three runs in the first inning.
Michael Robertson walked — later picked off second base — Aidan Corn reached on an error, John Whitney singled to right field, Marek Houston walked, Colin Blazek hit an RBI single off the pitcher’s leg and Cole Schumaker stroked a two-run single to center field — getting out to a 3-0 lead.
From there, however, Wynne and Sarasota starting pitcher Ryan Swartz went back-and-forth with scoreless pitching until the fifth.
Venice added an insurance run in the home half of the sixth when Connor O’Sullivan hit an RBI groundout to second base — scoring Schumaker for a 4-1 advantage.
After that, all Yochum had to do was pitch through the seventh without allowing three runs to score.
But the freshman didn’t even allow the Sailors to think of a comeback — sitting them down 1-2-3 to finish off the win.
“He’s the kind of kid who we will use. We’ll use him when we have a lot of games in a row,” Faulkner said.
“He’s the kind of kid, who if he keeps doing well and if he can handle it, he’ll be with us at the end of the year.”
