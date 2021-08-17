VENICE — Brian Wheatley’s volleyball team may be young and inexperienced, but that doesn’t mean the 28th-year head coach is shying away from playing top competition.
The Lady Indians — prominently featuring a pair of freshmen and a pair of sophomores — hosted Community School of Naples (21-6, No. 23 in FL last season) and were swept, 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-21), in Tuesday night’s preseason opener at the TeePee.
Venice will finish its preseason on Thursday night when it hosts Steinbrenner (17-8, No. 40 in FL) at 7 p.m.
“In each game they went on a six or seven point run that put us in a hole,” Wheatley said of Tuesday’s preseason loss. “But I thought there were some bright spots. Both of our freshmen did well.
“I always try to bring in the best teams I can because you learn from losses. We definitely got some glimpses of what we need to work on, but that’s what the preseason is about.”
Playing without star senior Paden Keller, who was out with an abdominal injury, Venice started two freshmen — Brighton Ferguson and Charley Goberville — while two sophomores — Jayda Lanham and Carli Waggoner — were also relied upon early and often.
But it wasn’t all new faces for Venice, who also had Ireland Ferguson, Ashley Reynolds and Leah Bartlett — starters from last season — on the floor.
Though Venice was swept in straight sets, it didn’t go out quietly after a first set blowout.
After opening the second set in a 12-6 hole, the Indians battled back — thanks to kills from Leah Bartlett (team-high eight kills), Alayna Pracher and Goberville, along with a few Seahawks errors — to make it 20-17 at one point.
However, the Seahawks wasted no time pulling away for a 2-0 lead as they then went on a 5-3 run.
“It was definitely new and a lot different than club,” said Goberville, who finished with six kills. “I was nervous coming in. The atmosphere is a lot different than middle school or club, and the fact that it’s a school makes it more like a family.
“(Community School of Naples) is really good, but we knew that coming in. Apparently a couple of their girls are going D-I. The first set was rough, but after that I feel like I settled in.”
The Indians kept their second-set momentum going into the third, keeping pace with the Seahawks midway through the set at 12-11, but allowed a 10-3 run that made the deficit too much to overcome.
“It’s crazy, but I’m expecting them to make leaps and bounds this year,” Wheatley said of starting a young team that includes two freshmen. “We’re gonna work through some things with them.
“By October they’re gonna be really good.”
