LAKEWOOD RANCH — Venice and Lakewood Ranch have battled for supremacy in local girls soccer for several years, and that was no different on Tuesday night.
The Lady Mustangs (7-0-2) had lost to the Lady Indians (5-3-2) in each of the past three seasons — losing all five matchups — but finally got their vengeance in a 3-0 win and made sure to celebrate the victory with some postgame cheers at Lakewood Ranch High School.
“We told the girls when we started this season, ‘You guys aren’t state champs. The team last year is state champs,’” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said.
“Everyone is gonna be gunning for us saying, ‘We’re gonna beat the state champions, but this is a new season.’”
Lakewood Ranch (7-0-2) has shown that its defense can be one of the best around early this season. The Mustangs have allowed just one goal — in a 1-1 tie with Newsome — as they have shut out every other opponent.
For just over 40 minutes, the Venice defense was just as good.
The Indians allowed some first-half shots, but many were either shot directly at goalkeeper Meadow Barry — who finished with six saves — or wide of the net.
That didn’t last long after halftime, however.
Lakewood Ranch ambushed the Venice defense as it played aggressively and caught the Indians out of position.
McKenna Schwartz opened the scoring as she hit what appeared to be an unthreatening shot at Barry until it skipped over the goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net.
Hardly a minute later, Natalia Kassner poked in a shot to the side of Barry after a cross from a teammate put her in point-blank position.
Trailing, 2-0, against the Mustangs’ stifling defense, Venice couldn’t put a dent in the lead.
“They scored two goals in the first three minutes of the second half, and it deflated us,” Bolyard said. “That hurt. We tried to adjust to something and we had some breakdowns. We didn’t understand what was going on.
“We had a couple scoring opportunities, and if we put those in, it could be a different game.”
Defender Brooke Judson had some free kicks that were deflected away or missed wide of the net and midfielder Sarah Freddolino had a pair of shots — a looping one that hit the top crossbar and a header directly at the goalkeeper — that nearly put Venice on the scoreboard.
However, with no balls bouncing the Indians’ way, the lead was too much to overcome.
As the game continued to slip out of reach for Venice, Lakewood Ranch sophomore Sophie Lemus put any thoughts of a comeback to bed when she fired in a goal to extend the lead to 3-0 with mere minutes to play.
“It’s been a great rivalry and it’s always been a great game when we play them,” Bolyard said of Lakewood Ranch. “They’re a great team and they always have been.
“We’re young, we’re learning, and we didn’t get the result we wanted.”
