NORTH PORT — Richard Young ran for 255 yards and three touchdowns as Lehigh rolled past North Port, 44-0, in a Class 7A-District 12 match Friday night at the Preserve.
The 5-star prospect helped the Lightning ruin Senior Night for the Bobcats after the North Port defense held Young in check for much of the early going.
The Bobcats stopped Lehigh on the first drive, forcing a punt that pinned North Port back at its own 2-yard line. The Bobcats couldn’t pick up a first down and the subsequent North Port punt was returned to the 18. Young gained 16 yards to the 2 and Gerral Blue scored from there to give Lehigh a 7-0 lead with 5:25 to go in the first quarter.
Lehigh was stopped on its next series, but taking over midway through the second quarter, Young began to assert himself with a 24-yard TD down the sideline to make it 14-0. The Bobcat defense then held the Lightning to a 28-yard field goal by Avon Bennett with 20 seconds remaining before halftime and Lehigh took a 17-0 lead into the locker room.
But the third quarter belonged to the Lightning. Taking over at their own 17, the Lightning got a 38-yard pass from Daryl Hodge to Aidan Goulsby, a 42-yard run by Young, and a 3-yard TD run by Young to make it 24-0.
After another three-and-out by the North Port offense, Lehigh took over near midfield and Hodge tossed a 52-yard strike to Ry’Quell Bell for a 31-0 lead with 4:52 left in the third quarter.
Lehigh had an interception on the next Bobcat series, and Young needed just one play to score, as he streaked down the right sideline on a scintillating 65-yard run that gave the Lightning a 38-0 lead and a running clock at the end of the third quarter.
Key Plays: With the score just 7-0 in the second quarter, Sean Silverberg found Dylan Almeyda on a 35-yard pass to the Lehigh 10-yard line. But the gain was called back for an ineligible receiver downfield, and the Bobcats never got that close again.
Key Stats: Young finished with 255 yards on 14 attempts and caught a pass for 27 yards. Hodge was 7 of 15 passing for 159. North Port managed just 112 yards of total offense, Delvin Tinker was the leading rusher with 48 yards on 11 carries.
What It Means: North Port falls to 2-6, 0-2 in district play and will have another chance for a district win at Riverdale next week. Lehigh (5-1, 2-0) will face Palmetto Ridge for the district championship next Friday.
Quote: “Lehigh’s talent pulled away with it. Our defense played their butts off keeping it as close as it was. They gave us every opportunity. I blame myself for the offense. I could have called a much better game. It doesn’t feel good, but I still wouldn’t trade these guys for anybody else in the world.” — North Port head coach Garon Belser
