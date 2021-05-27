FORT MYERS — It was fair to wonder what the Lemon Bay football team, faced with replacing several talented seniors from a historically successful team, would look like in this year’s annual spring game.
While many of the names and numbers have changed, the results looked largely the same as Lemon Bay ran for 269 yards and came up with two second-half interceptions in a 28-14 win over Evangelical Christian — using almost exclusively backup players in the fourth quarter.
“Our young guys stood up and played football today,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “They weren’t bashful at all. They mixed it up.
“Especially with as many new guys as we have, you’re preaching a message: ‘Hey, the guys that you’re following were successful for these reasons and I need you to do what they did.’
“When that turns into a victory, I really think that drives that message home over the summer.”
The Manta Rays started seven freshmen or sophomores on both sides of the ball, but their inexperience didn’t show for much of the night.
Lemon Bay and rising-junior quarterback Trey Rutan — replacing graduating senior Austin Andrle — drove 70 yards down the field, scoring on a 2-yard run by Carson Moore on the first drive of the game.
“The first and last time I played quarterback was as a freshman on JV,” said Rutan, who finished with 8-of-15 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown along with 11 carries for 89 yards and another score. “I love being a quarterback. I like being able to run the ball and control the offense. It’s fun to be a leader on the field. And I like throwing the ball, too.
“It was a little weird, but after the first play I felt great and I was like, ‘Yeah, we’ve got this.’”
Evangelical Christian scored after the Mantas’ opening drive — on a 1-yard run by Quentin O’Brien — but Lemon Bay retook the lead, 14-7, when Rutan bounced through the middle of the Sentinels defense for a 5-yard score.
Though the Sentinels tied the game on the opening drive of the third quarter when they capped off a 70-yard drive with a 2-yard pass from O’Brien to Logan Blair, that would be as close as they’d get.
Lemon Bay answered with touchdowns on back-to-back drives as Jason Hogan (16 carries for 74 yards) found the end zone on 4th and goal from the 5-yard-line and Rutan hit Aaron Pasick for a 47-yard touchdown after the Sentinels cornerback fell to the turf trying to intercept the ball.
“He led the offense very well for his first start,” Southwell said of Rutan. “He threw the ball very well. His underneath passes were on point.
“I’m super proud and excited to go into the summer and help him continue to develop.”
The Mantas played lockdown defense from that point on — keying in on a Sentinels’ offense that attempted 44 passes to just one designed run.
Eventually, tipped-ball interceptions by Chase Tudor and Caleb Corridino gave Lemon Bay good field position and plenty of time to run off the clock.
“My team really surprised me tonight,” Rutan said. “They played amazingly, especially the young guys. We have a really young O-line and they played great.
“They’re inexperienced, but they showed out tonight.”
