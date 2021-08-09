PORT CHARLOTTE — It’s not hard for Sam Clerjuste to squint and see what the Port Charlotte football team could be one day soon.
A year after several top Pirates playmakers including Logan Rogers, Solomon Luther and Alex Perry have moved on, there’s plenty of opportunity for players like Clerjuste and other underclassmen to thrive.
The outside linebacker is one of several Pirates sophomores — six on defense — who have earned a starting role this season for a young Port Charlotte team.
Starting alongside Clerjuste on defense will be fellow sophomores Sam Luther, Grant Laballister, Andrew Harris, Aarontae Wesley and Eric Bell, while another pair of sophomores — Edd Guerrier and Jamal Streeter — will provide a jolt to the offense.
“We’ve grown up together and we know the game. We know each other well, too,” Clerjuste said of the Pirates sophomores thrust into starting roles. “It’s a process, but I just put my trust in the process.
“If we keep working the way we are now, eventually, I know the outcome will be good. The people I’m around here wanna go somewhere and want to be great. I like being around that.”
After missing out on offseason conditioning due to COVID-19 last year, the Pirates coaching staff pushed their players hard this time around. The work was so grueling at times that nine players quit before fall season started.
Those who remain, however, said they were made better for it.
“I enjoy the grind, but I think in our season finale we had 16 gassers,” Bell said. “It was hard, but it brought us all together at the end of it. We all realized if we do it together and keep our energy up, we can get through it.
“We’re a young group all around. Over time we’ll gradually get better. We’re good now, but there’s always room for improvement. We have to mature a little mentally, but that’s part of growing up. We’ll be fine if we keep working and stay disciplined.”
It’s not just the players that will be different for the Pirates this season.
After losing nearly the entire offensive unit — only running back Jay Pelham returns as a starter — Port Charlotte will shift from an pass-happy attack to a run-first approach powered by Pelham and Guerrier behind an offensive line that played together through Pop Warner.
“We run the ball, there’s no question about that,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “Edd Guerrier and Jay (Pelham) are very good players. Bryce (Eaton) is very smart. He can throw it very well. He’s a pretty good quarterback.
“We’re very thankful for Bryce and we have some really good young receivers (in) Jamal Streeter, Lashawn Powell and Dominick Corrica. Those guys will all be in the limelight, and we have Nick Smith, who led us in receiving in the spring game. You’ll see some new faces, that’s for sure.”
Another change for Port Charlotte this season will be its classification — down from 6A to 5A — and its district.
After playing as one of the smallest schools in 6A for years, Port Charlotte will now compete in District 5A-12 with Booker (1-8), Hardee (3-5) and Sebring (8-1).
“We’re the youngest team we’ve ever been by far in my 10 years, which is good and bad,” Ingman said. “The good is they’re hungry to prove themselves, but the bad is there’s no replacement for experience.
“They’re a fun group to coach because they’re eager to learn.”
Head coach: Jordan Ingman (10th season)
2020 record and finish: 5-5, lost play-in game to Palmetto Ridge
Key newcomers: Spencer Swartz, Dylan Gauthier, Bryce Eaton, Samuel Luther, Jamal Streeter
Key returners: Jay Pelham, Eric Bell, Sam Clerjuste, Okten Logue, Charlie Vanamburg, Edd Guerrier, Trevin Howard
Key losses: Logan Rogers, Solomon Luther, Abel Marquez Jr., Virgil Luther, Alex Perry, Chris Ferrentino, Ladarius Bowie, Dekwann Martin
