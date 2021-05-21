NORTH FORT MYERS — Ever the neatnik and perfectionist, Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman will spend the summer wanting a few plays back from Friday’s spring game at North Fort Myers.
The Red Knights outlasted the Pirates, 27-26, in overtime, the difference being a blocked extra-point attempt.
That it reached a hastily arranged overtime in the first place is likely what bothered Ingman the most.
“We definitely showed our youth tonight,” Ingman said. “We didn’t finish drives. We went up and down the field all night and didn’t finish drives.
“Self-inflicted penalties,” he continued. “We did a poor job playing disciplined football tonight against a good football team.”
For a while, the Pirates — whose season collapsed in 2020 after a promising start – looked better than a Red Knights team that went undefeated during the regular season before finishing 9-1.
After forcing a 3-and-out on North Fort Myers’ first possession, Port Charlotte marched 66 yards on 10 plays, capped by a 27-yard touchdown by Alex Perry on a jet sweep.
Port Charlotte led 10-3 after a 34-yard field goal by Trevin Howard in the second quarter, but the Red Knights then cracked the code on the Pirates’ defense and began to attack its young secondary.
Quarterback Tanner Helton connected with a wide variety of targets and raced the Red Knights down the field to knot the score at 10-10 heading into halftime.
Throughout the second half, the Red Knights continued to ding the Pirates with short passes in front of defenders who played soft coverage or, at times, missed an assignment entirely.
Two Red Knight touchdowns could be traced directly to blown coverages.
“We’ve got three freshmen back there,” Ingman said. “We blew some coverages and gave up 14 points. We played hard on defense if you take two plays away, but you can’t do that.”
Jay Pelham kept the Pirates in the game with his hard-nosed running. He finished with 176 yards on 19 carries. His best moment came in the fourth quarter just after a rugged 10-yard run was wiped out by offsetting penalties. He promptly took the next handoff and pounded his way for a 31-yard gain.
“I just want to have a big season this year, over 1,000 yards as a senior,” Pelham said. “I want to have a big year for the Pirates.”
Bryce Eaton played well at times as one of two quarterbacks, rotating with Christian Weatherhead. He threw the only completions of the night. His best moment was a 35-yard touchdown pass to Nick Smith, who made a great play on the ball and kept his feet under him on the way to the end zone.
Port Charlotte suffered from an interception and a fumble and had other drives cut down by penalties, but trailing 20-17, Howard booted a 37-yard field goal to tie the game, then the Pirates blocked Brandon Bush’s attempt at a game-winner as time expired.
As the teams prepared to shake hands, Ingman and Dwayne Mack met and midfield and talked each other into playing an overtime period.
Eaton scored from one yard out on Port Charlotte’s possession, but Howard’s kick was blocked. Helton bulled his way in for the Red Knights and Bush got some redemption with his game-winning extra point.
“Offensively we’ve just got to finish drives. That’s why we lost tonight,” Ingman said. “We have a long way to go. We have to have a big summer.”
Pelham agreed with his coach.
“We had some mistakes,” he said. “We just have to grow up and become a team, one big happy family and work together. I know when we come back in the summer, we’re going to work harder and harder and be ready for Week 1.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.