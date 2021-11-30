PORT CHARLOTTE — There was a moment Tuesday in Port Charlotte’s season-opener when Kip Rhoten looked out at the floor and realized he had three freshman running around.
Such is life for the Pirates this season. The good news for Port Charlotte is that the Pirates managed to hold off North Port, 54-43. The bad news was they had to dig deep to do it after North Port clawed to within six points after Port Charlotte had raced out to a massive 25-4 lead to begin the game.
“First of all, we held a team to (43 points), so if we do that, we’re going to be OK,” Rhoten said. “There was a lot of bad, but out of the 12 boys on the team, you’ve got nine with no varsity experience. So, you take the good with the bad.”
The bad was worse for North Port (2-1). The Bobcats appeared tentative on offense and that hesitation led to 12 first-half turnovers, many of which were turned into Port Charlotte points.
“We came out a little timid,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “We came out flat, but after we fall in a hole on the road and battle back the way we did, I’m proud of the effort.
“I think if we re-tipped the ball,” Power added, “I’d be interested to see what would have happened.”
Port Charlotte led 18-4 after ripping off 15 consecutive points to end the first quarter. Alex Perry opened the second quarter with seven consecutive points, the last of which came on a dunk following a steal, and the Pirates led 25-4 with 5:31 to go in the half.
North Port steadied itself at that point, going on a 13-3 run before halftime to close within 28-17.
The Bobcats kept chipping away, getting points at the rim instead of the perimeter, then pulled within 43-37 on Gabe Burger’s 3-point bucket with 4:45 to play.
“We talked to the guys about taking care of the ball, not settling for 3s and trying to get to the rim,” Power said. “When we went on our runs after we fell in the hole, you could see that’s how we were effective. If we get back to that for a full 32 minutes, we’re going to be in a good place for the rest of the season.”
It was in that moment Port Charlotte freshman Khyrie Ellis found his place. He spearheaded a 9-2 Pirates run that put the game out of reach, drawing fouls to get to the line, weaving to the basket and dishing to the open man.
Perry led Port Charlotte with 26 points. Ellis added 13.
“We got a little stagnant, saw some kids at times maybe not really sure about what’s going on, but they hung on,” Rhoten said. “They fight and now we can watch video and do some stats and come back tomorrow and just try to get better, try to get better, try to get better.”
Maxx Huml had another strong game for North Port, leading the Bobcats with 12 points. James King had 9 and Jose Santiago added 8.
The Bobcats will look to get back on track Friday at home against Braden River. Port Charlotte (1-0) will travel to DeSoto County on Friday, then play host to Bradenton Christian on Saturday ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Charlotte.
