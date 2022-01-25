NORTH PORT — Tuesday’s game got away from Imagine. After a competitive first half, Out-of-Door made a few key adjustments to its defense and pulled away for a 69-55 victory at the Shark Tank.
The Sharks moved to 6-8 on the season, and while that is not an awe-inspiring record, it is impressive in context. Over its first eight seasons, Imagine had never won more than five games, then last year with a senior-laden squad, the Sharks broke through with a 9-11 campaign.
All but one of that team’s key contributors graduated, leaving behind a group of four rising sophomores, three rising seniors and one junior. Yet here they are, after last week’s 73-44 dismantling of Community Christian, on the right side of that five-win mark once more.
Angelo Blas, one of the sophomore quartet, has had a breakout season. He grew up in the Imagine system, but spent his freshman year with the undefeated Charlotte junior varsity. Now, back with the Sharks, he’s averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds. Against ODA, he led the Sharks with 21 points and grabbed 6 boards.
“Gelo and his potential … sky’s the limit for him,” Imagine coach Zach Moore said. “There are things he’s working on and things he needs to get better at, but Gelo as a sophomore has stepped up and he’s one of our team leaders.
“On the floor, off the floor, he’s a big piece of what we do.”
Blas said he brought a little bit of the Tarpon ethos to the Sharks.
“It really helped me to become patient with the ball and not have too many turnovers or force shots,” he said. “How to help find other teammates and how to be competitive.”
When ODA was threatening a big run midway through the second quarter, Blas short-circuited the Thunder’s momentum, coming up with three big rebounds and sparking a 10-2 Sharks rally. When he found slipped a pass inside to Damian Bates with 42 seconds remaining, the Sharks surged ahead, 29-28.
That would prove to be Imagine’s last lead. The Thunder opened the third quarter on a mission to remove Bates as a threat and pound the Sharks inside, in transition and from the perimeter. They pushed the lead into double figures and kept it there the rest of the way.
“Damian’s a junior and this is his first year playing varsity basketball,” Moore said. “In this last stretch of games, he’s averaging almost 10 rebounds and 10 points, so he has come a long way. One thing they did a good job of was, we weren’t able to get the ball into the middle to him without there being a cluster on him.”
No other Shark joined Blas in double figures. J.J. Hall had 9 points. Bates finished with 6.
Kevin O’Donaghue led all scorers with 27 points for ODA, which improved to 6-13. Henry Ye, the Thunder’s standout eighth-grader, finished with 23.
Imagine’s heavily backloaded schedule gets it back on the floor Thursday at home against Sarasota Christian. Lemon Bay comes calling on Saturday. After playing just six games prior to the break, the Sharks are in the midst of 9 games in 15 days to close out the season.
“I’ve lost 10 games off our original schedule for various reasons, not all COVID, but we also lost three to COVID,” Moore said. “I wanted to give the guys some games. It gets real busy, but the kids want to play.
“It’s not what we really want, but we’ve just got to keep grinding,” Moore continued. “We’ve got another one coming up. That’s the beauty of it, I guess. No time to dwell.”
