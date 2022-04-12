VENICE — What can be expected when you replace several key seniors with brand-new freshmen?
When it comes to the Venice High softball team, you end up winning even more than before.
Taking on Lake Placid at home on Monday night, the Lady Indians' four-through-seven hitters — all freshmen — ignited the offense for a seven-run second inning on the way to an 11-1 win.
The win was the sixth mercy-rule win this season for Venice (15-1), which is currently ranked as the No. 17 team in the state.
“You look at a lot of teams, they put their upperclassmen 1-2-3-4-5 and then they pray during those last four spots in the lineup,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “We really don’t. I could put KK (Smith) in the leadoff spot and have Rai (Smith) in the two-spot and we’d be just as good.
“It’s a big deal. There’s no way we’re at where we’re at now without those freshmen doing their job in the lineup.”
Venice recorded one of its best years ever last season as it finished 24-5, won a district title and reached the regional championship game.
After losing several impact seniors like third baseman Kayleigh Roper (Michigan State), first baseman Becka Mellor (Barry University), second baseman Jordan O’Brien (SCF) and right fielder Liv Seibert (SCF), it wasn’t immediately clear how the Indians would fill the void.
Since Game 1, Constantino has counted on his rookie class of 2025, and he hasn’t had a chance to second-guess the decision.
Kaylin (KK) Smith took over at second base, Riley Sullivan took over at third base — splitting defensive duties with junior Kenna Tippman — and Rai Smith took over in right field.
At first base, sophomores Bailee Riggins and Zoey Lynn have split time.
The new lineup started to pay dividends right away.
Venice scratched out a couple of extra-innings wins — 3-2 over Riverview and 2-1 over North Port — before heating up. Since then, the Indians have beaten every team in the Sun Preps coverage area while losing just once – when mistakes ballooned against Sarasota on March 31.
Hosting Lake Placid on Monday, the Indians and Green Dragons traded scoreless halves of the first inning before those freshmen started a rally.
Rai Smith, currently hitting .475, opened the second inning with an infield single, Sullivan walked, KK Smith singled and Kinley Rutherford — making her first varsity start — knocked in Rai Smith with an RBI single to take the lead.
By the time the inning was over, Rai Smith had hit another RBI single as the Indians opened an early 7-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Venice starting pitcher Layne Preece allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out nine over five innings.
Eventually, the Indians added on four more runs in the fifth on RBI hits by Rai Smith, Tippman, KK Smith and Bri Weimer to end the game early.
“I didn’t think I’d be playing this much, and I didn’t think we’d be doing this good,” KK Smith said. “Once I knew I’d be playing, I was very nervous. But the first hit I got, I was like, ‘OK, that was pretty good. I can do that again.’”
Smith has been integral to the hot start. She has hit .297 with just one strikeout across 45 plate appearances. In the field, she has made just two errors in 77 total chances.
Sullivan, meanwhile, has hit .276 with just three strikeouts and also has two errors in the field.
Other freshmen, like Rutherford and Alex Evancho, have added talented depth off the bench while the coaching staff has figured out how to best use them.
These new stars at Venice High likely won’t get to start the next game — senior night against Lemon Bay on Thursday — but could be difference-makers down the stretch for a team with high hopes for the postseason.
And even if they don’t, there’s always next year.
“They’ve really settled in,” Constantino said. “I don’t know that I’d be this calm in this situation. It’s pretty impressive.”
