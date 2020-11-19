The Englewood Cats traveled up to Manatee to face the North Manatee Storm in the semifinals on Saturday and came away with a 24-13 victory.
Abram McFarland lead the way for the Cats' defense with a 60-yard pick-six and had several tackles for loss, while Gage Simmons, Rylan Bannan and Kingston Ballinger all had fumble recoveries and at least one sack. Hunter Conley, Charlie Morris, Trevor Hamlin, Mike Macleod, Noah Smith and Landon Spence all registered several key tackles.
Offensively, running back Mike Macleod racked up 83 rushing yards behind the solid line play of Weston White, Landon Spence, Rylan Morris, Blake Conley, Hunter Conley and Rylan Bannan.
Wide receiver Gage Simmons had another spectacular day hauling in 10 receptions for a 183 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Day Adams completed 11 of 18 for 188 passing yards and three touchdowns.
On Nov. 21, the Cats will play the Jags in Bradenton for the PAL/AYF championship.
