If a college recruiter had seen Ben Zipay when he first joined the Venice High tennis team at 15 years old, they likely wouldn’t have thought twice about him.
Standing just 5-feet tall and weighing barely over 100 pounds, Zipay couldn’t even fill out the smallest Indians uniform — instead having to wear a Venice High T-shirt.
Fast forward four years, and a lot has changed.
Now standing at 6-feet tall, Zipay is a high school graduate, a high school tennis state champion and just recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Elon (North Carolina) University.
Though Elon announced the cancelation of its fall sports season on Monday, Zipay will still be able to practice with his team as he prepares for the spring.
“I think what sets players like Ben apart is they enjoy the team atmosphere and the chance to travel and get better,” Venice tennis coach Wayne Robertson said. “It might not lead to something beyond college, but just being a part of that team will make his college experience that much better.
“It takes a special kind of personality and a special kind of drive. Not everyone is cut out for it.”
Zipay was undoubtedly the top Indian in each of his four years, but it wasn’t the individual acclaim that motivated him to rarely miss a practice or even show up late.
He said he’ll most miss everything that comes with away matches — bus rides with the team, playing at a new school and the dinners afterward. All of that was cut short for Zipay and his teammates this spring when the coronavirus ended his season just as it was beginning.
The former Sun Player of the Year missed out on a chance to play for another state championship and mentor his teammates — along with other typical senior memories such as prom and graduation.
However, it won’t be long before Zipay is part of a team again.
“I wanted a team kind of like our high school team, where the guys were all there for each other and liked hanging out with each other,” he said. “It’s not just tennis and then you go do your own thing. The guys would go to dinner or go play soccer or whatever after. That’s how it is (at Elon).”
Soon, Zipay will begin studying toward a degree in sports management — inspired by his grandmother and father, who own Englewood Tennis Club.
He’s expected to be ranked No. 7 on the team and see playing time this spring in both singles and doubles competition.
Though he isn’t planning on a professional career, Zipay isn’t counting himself out, either, despite the odds against him.
“I feel like I haven’t put in the time that these kids training day-in and day-out are,” he said. “So I don’t know what my potential is. But I see flashes of it, and sometimes I’ll play a perfect point, and I feel like if I keep practicing I can do this more often.”
Pirate volleyball players commit
Nearly a year after the Port Charlotte volleyball team made it to the final four, two of its top players announced their college commitments.
Azyah Dailey released a video on Facebook in which the camera panned up to reveal her wearing Clemson Tigers attire. The senior outside hitter led Port Charlotte with 297 kills and 112 blocks as a junior — stepping up to lead her team on a playoff run.
She said she turned the corner in the past year and a half through a personal trainer, along with her high school coaching. And even though it was a close call between Clemson and LSU, she said she felt a better connection with the Clemson coaching staff.
“I chose Clemson because I felt like I was more wanted there,” she said. “I really enjoyed how they reached out almost every weekend to make sure I was still on board.”
Alicia Kowalski, another senior, announced her commitment to the University of Tampa, a school that has won three NCAA Division-II National Championships in indoor volleyball since 2006.
“It means a lot to me to be able to play in college,” Kowalski said. “I have been training and working hard since I was 8 years old and have moved to several states just to train at a higher level.
“Knowing that all my hard work has paid off and allowed me to continue playing the sport I love at a school I love is a feeling words can’t even describe."
Although Dailey and Kowalski are looking forward to playing at the next level, there’s still some unfinished business left for them this year.
“I’m super excited. It sucks that last year we only made it to the semis. It pushes you more because we could’ve won last year.
“But I think we have it this year.”
