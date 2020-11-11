After a recent meeting of its board of directors, Suncoast Charities for Children has new board members and officers.
Elected officers for the 2020-21 fiscal year are:
• Greg Linehan, president (Wittmer Linehan Law Firm)
• Sam Chavers Jr., vice president (Suntex Marinas)
• Peter Schneider, secretary-treasurer.
New board members include Michelle Hazeltine (Hazeltine Nurseries, Inc.); Bob Morrison (Hy-Tech Power Equipment) and Noel Speranza (Black Jack Air & Mechanical).
The news release said board members still in terms include Julie Brown; Stephen Jaynes (XByte Technologies); David Oriente (Professional Concrete, Inc.), and Christine Robinson (Argus Foundation).
It added Ron Foxworthy remains its director emeritus with while Lucy Nicandri is serving as executive director.
Through various event fundraisers organized by Suncoast Charities for Children, funds are raised to provide an annual grant to the Suncoast Foundation in support of the following area non-profit agencies: The Haven, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Children First, Special Olympics, Venice Challenger Baseball and Sertoma Speech Clinic in Venice.
For more information, visit suncoastcharitiesforchildren.org.
