Your story about your adopted pet could win $100,000 for the Suncoast Humane Society.
What a wonderful holiday gift for an organization that keeps on saving animals, despite the pandemic and all that goes with that.
The Petco Foundation, together with BOBS from Skechers, want to know all the ways, big and small, that your adopted pet has changed your life for the better.
Winning stories will receive up to a $100,000 Holiday Wishes grant award for their adoption organization and the winning adopters will receive a Petco shopping spree and BOBS from Skechers shoes!
Submit your story by Sept. 23.
If you’ve adopted a pet from Suncoast Humane Society, share how your pet changes your life for the better each and every day. Write your story in 500 words or less.
Upload at least four photos to support your story: one photo of your pet by him/herself, one photo of you or your family with your pet and two additional photos. You can add video too to help illustrate the bond between you and your pet.
Visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes to read prior year’s winning entries and get some inspiration. Remember, good stories will show how your pet changed your life. Please let Suncoast Humane Society know if you need help with taking a few great photos.
This step is very important. Make sure to include the following information with your submission, so that we can be eligible for a grant award:
Suncoast Humane Society
CEO: Maureen O’Nell
EIN 23-7174193
To learn more about the Holiday Wishes campaign contact:
Terry Marks, Director of Development by phone at 917-969-0116 or via email to: tmarks@humane.org
Submit your story and photos to petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes by Sept. 23 by noon Central Standard Time. But hurry because only the first 10,000 stories received are guaranteed to be reviewed.
Winners will be announced during the holiday season. Finalists will receive a Petco shopping spree up to $1,000 and BOBS from Skechers shoes, and the organization they adopted from will receive a grant award ranging from $5,000 up to $100,000.
For more information, visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes and join the conversation on social media using #HolidayWishes.
Terry Marks is XXXXX with the Suncoast Humane Society.
