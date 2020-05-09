As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church has created a survey to help it decide when to reopen.
SunCoast members and friends are asked to respond by Tuesday, May 12.
Be assured that keeping our church family safe, connected and spiritually uplifted is our main focus right now, during this COVID-19 pandemic. We are bombarded everyday, with conflicting messages and overloaded with information.
The pastors and board have convened a Re-Open Team to help manage decisions regarding how, when and if to re-open the church to in-person gatherings. Many are experiencing something called “quarantine fatigue,” and are tempted to abandon social distancing. Some feel frustrated and impatient in the midst of beaches opening and infection rates rising. In light of that, the reopen team will take the time to carefully work through a plan, with safety, good science and prayer as its guide. The team is consulting credible sources, including the denomination, as they work to keep the church family together and safe.
The committee wants input from members and friends as it makes decisions for the next few months and the rest of this year. All are welcome to take this survey.
In the meantime, visit our website, suncoastmcc.com and Facebook page and church newsletters to stay connected and to learn of any future plans.
Rev. Vickie Miller and Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson ask that respondents complete the survey by May 12. Go to: surveymonkey.com/r/QKTZHYR
