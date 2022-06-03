Suncoast Snapper Slapper

The Venice Touchdown Club will host its inaugural Inshore/Offshore Fishing Tournament, the ‘Suncoast Snapper Slapper’, June 22-25.

This is an American Res Snapper tournament (the only one on the west coast of FL). Entry forms, rules and all information can be found at Suncoast snapperslapper.com.

There will be cash prizes in both the inshore and offshore division.

Proceeds go toward your state champion Venice Indian football team. Any questions, call (941) 223-8351.

Staff report

