CoolToday Park

Sunrise yard sale begins this Saturday at CoolToday Park.

 SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

WEST VILLAGES — This weekend check out CoolToday Park for the first sunrise yard sale.

The yard sale begins Saturday at 7 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., shoppers can also enjoy food, drinks and live music at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar when it opens at 11 a.m.

Those interested in attending pay $5 per carload and can come enjoy the bargains at CoolToday Park. The sale will take place in the plaza in front of CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port.

