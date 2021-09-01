PORT CHARLOTTE — What does the Sunseeker resort have in common with Hell’s Kitchen?
Both have ties to Las Vegas, although Sunseeker is currently rising up out of the ground in Port Charlotte.
Sunseeker’s parent company, Allegiant Airlines, found a way to plug its future resort on Monday on the Las Vegas-based reality TV show that pits young chefs against one another in high-stress competition.
Allegiant is also based in Las Vegas.
The episode was filmed in 2019, before the pandemic, but just aired this week, according to Allegiant’s media office.
Two of the winning chefs in the round will receive free plane tickets and accommodations for themselves and their families “at the lavish Sunseeker resort,” said the show’s infamous host, Gordon Ramsay, “in Port Charlotte, Florida.”
No one mentioned that it will not be built much before 2023.
Jason Shkorupa, Sunseeker’s vice president of Food, Beverage and Resort Development, served as a guest chef judge on the recent episode. His job was to help Ramsey critique dishes of the young chefs who were competing and looking terrified.
Shkorupa was critical but merciful, compared to Ramsey.
Of the scallop dish that Ramsay called “a crime scene,” Shkorupa said diplomatically, “The scallops are quite nice. There’s a lot of emptiness on the plate.”
Of a shrimp dish: “The flavor is working for me, but the shrimp is significantly overcooked.”
And of a filet mignon: “I like the polenta, but when you immersed it in the soup, you kind of lost it.”
Shkorupa promoted Sunseeker, saying “food and beverage is going to be the pinnacle of what happens, like what happens in Vegas.”
Indeed, the plan for Sunseeker is for 18 restaurants along the waterfront walkway, all owned by Sunseeker but each offering a different type of food. That way, guests can eat somewhere different every night.
The resort is billed as luxury, but will be priced under other luxury resorts in Southwest Florida, Redmond told shareholders last month. That’s because Allegiant won’t be paying any third-party travel sites, such as Priceline, he said.
Redmond has said he believes Sunseeker will raise the bar for restaurants in the rest of the region, from Charlotte County to Fort Myers.
Allegiant announced Shkorupa as its new executive hire back in 2018, after his career as an executive chef at MGM in Las Vegas. Less than two years later, with the resort under construction, Allegiant shut down the $510 million project as the pandemic nearly destroyed the airline industry.
In August, Allegiant President John Redmond jubilantly announced the restart of Sunseeker, with a predicted opening in early 2023. Cement will start flowing again this week, according to the company’s media relations office.
And two young chefs from Hell’s Kitchen could be among the first guests.
