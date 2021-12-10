The Sunseeker resort on Charlotte Harbor appears to have reached at least seven of the nine floors for the main hotel tower, farthest from the foreground. Pilings rise about 13 feet above the ground. Restaurants and shops open to the public via the harbor walk are planned for the first level. Next to reach nine stories will be the tower in the foreground which will hold 180 long-stay suites. Six giant cranes remained on site during the 17 months that construction was halted due to the pandemic.
CHARLOTTE HARBOR — With seven stories now visible, Sunseeker’s main hotel tower is on track for the promised end-of-year topping off.
Allegiant Travel Co. President John Redmond said in October the largest nine-story tower — the one with 500 hotel rooms — would get a roof by the end of 2021.
The 180 long-term suite tower — closest to the bridge — would top off early in 2022, he said at the time.
On Dec. 8, workers appear to be standing on what would be the eighth-story floor with seven stories underneath. Counting stories is tricky with all towers resting on top of 13-foot pilings that sink 70-90 feet below ground.
The pillars and elevation are required to help the waterfront resort withstand a hurricane and 170 mph winds coming off Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River. Lower floors have higher ceilings to accommodate ball rooms and other facilities.
After topping off, construction moves to installing wiring, plumbing, heating and air conditioning and other interior fixtures.
Allegiant is the first airline to own a resort. The first time Redmond predicted a topping off date in 2020, he promised a party, but that was before the pandemic shut down construction on Sunseeker for 17 months.
The Daily Sun asked Allegiant media relations if the $500 million project was still on target for a 2021 topping off of the main building. Things are on track, they said, and no new updates. They promised to announce any changes.
Redmond said earlier he hopes the project will be done by the end of 2022, but is only promising early 2023. Sunseeker will be taking reservations, however, in early 2022, Redmond said in October.
