PORT CHARLOTTE — With 785 guest rooms including 189 luxury suites, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is on track to open in the fall.
Sunseeker Resort, 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, will be the “first completely new-build resort” with more than 300 rooms to open in Southwest Florida in more than 13 years, according to a statement from Allegiant Travel Co.
When complete, the “destination resort” will offer guests 60,000-square-feet of meeting and convention space, 20 total dining options and bars, two expansive pools and multiple retail outlets along a the harborside promenade. The convention area will include innovative technology and feature two waterfront ballrooms fully equipped with best-in-class A/V systems.
Under construction is a 7,100-square-foot fitness center and spa and salon as well as two pools including a 21,000-square-foot adults-only rooftop retreat and 117,000-square-foot ground-level experience.
“It’s set to become the largest pool in Southwest Florida on the third floor of the resort’s main tower,” said Sunseeker Resort President and Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins, adding the hotel will have a 18-hole Aileron Golf Club for hotel guests with high-end practice facilities and additional culinary offerings.
In September, Sunseeker Resort sustained about $35 million in damage from Hurricane Ian. Since then, construction has resumed on the estimated $437 million project.
“This project has been the culmination of years of brainstorming, planning and designing a property that will undoubtedly elevate Floridian hospitality,” Richins said.
Accompanying the two clear-span ballrooms will be two executive boardrooms, 12 meeting rooms and an ideation suite with three separate breakout rooms.
Guests will have the choice of seven standalone restaurants, 11 bars and lounges (with international wines and local beer), two pools and a 25,000-square-foot multi-venue experience.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.