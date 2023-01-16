Sunseeker

Sunseeker Resort is under construction and planned to open in the fall.

PORT CHARLOTTE — With 785 guest rooms including 189 luxury suites, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is on track to open in the fall.

Sunseeker Resort, 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, will be the “first completely new-build resort” with more than 300 rooms to open in Southwest Florida in more than 13 years, according to a statement from Allegiant Travel Co.


Despite sustaining $35 million in damage from Hurricane Ian, Sunseeker Resort is set to open in the fall.

