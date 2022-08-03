Sunseeker Resort aerial

An aerial view of Sunseeker construction on Charlotte Harbor.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor announced it will introduce a multi-dining experience and more when the hotel opens in May 2023.

The resort will offer seven stand-alone restaurants, 11 bars and lounges and two poolside offerings, all part of a 25,000-square-foot “multi-dining experience,” according to a press release.


