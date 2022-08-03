CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor announced it will introduce a multi-dining experience and more when the hotel opens in May 2023.
The resort will offer seven stand-alone restaurants, 11 bars and lounges and two poolside offerings, all part of a 25,000-square-foot “multi-dining experience,” according to a press release.
The resort also plans to hire 600-plus food and beverage team employees.
“While there are always challenges opening one restaurant, we have our work cut out for us as we are simultaneously opening 20 dining outlets each with a custom crafted menu and fully-integrated beverage program,“ said Jason Shkorupa, resort vice president of food and beverage, golf and resort development.
“The concepts we’ve created at Sunseeker are truly special and we know the importance of having the right team in place,” Shkorupa added. “We have had a great deal of interest and are already attracting world-class talent for our robust food and beverage program.”
The waterfront resort will offer fine and casual dining options, including a modern steakhouse, a traditional trattoria-style Italian restaurant, a coastal Mexican restaurant, an expansive sports bar, a full-scale in-house bakery, and a banquet kitchen, according to the press release.
The 11 bar and lounge areas on property will feature a wine program with a selection of fine wines, modern cocktails, local beer and tropical drink options.
“With a team of over 600, we will ensure that every guest has the options they should expect at a destination resort, and even some surprises along the way,” said Sunseeker Resort Executive Vice President Micah Richins. “The culinary experience is a core foundation of our resort and we know how important it is for travelers.”
Sunseeker Resort will feature 785 guest rooms including 189 luxury suites.
Sunseeker Resort is accepting guest reservations for stays in May 2023, and is located at 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor.
