People congregate at the last Venice Drum Circle sunset of 2019 and watched the last sliver of sun drop below the horizon .

 PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON

Staff Report

VENICE — Residents and visitors near a recent Venice Drum Circle at Venice Beach took in the final sunset of the decade on Dec. 31.

Between 2010 and 2019, West Villages has grown by literally thousands of homes and residents.

In the latest release of master-planned communities in America, West Villages was again fourth in growth.

During 2018, 1,108 homes were built. The population is edging toward 9,000 within the entire West Villages community.

