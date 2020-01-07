Staff Report
VENICE — Residents and visitors near a recent Venice Drum Circle at Venice Beach took in the final sunset of the decade on Dec. 31.
Between 2010 and 2019, West Villages has grown by literally thousands of homes and residents.
In the latest release of master-planned communities in America, West Villages was again fourth in growth.
During 2018, 1,108 homes were built. The population is edging toward 9,000 within the entire West Villages community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.