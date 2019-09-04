After a long weekend of watching, waiting, fueling up and fretting, many in Englewood breathed a sigh of relief when Hurricane Dorian turned north and slowly churned away from Florida. That relief was underscored when photos or video of the Bahamas showed the category 5 storm's devastation. Englewood Sun's community news editor Elaine Allen-Emrich captured this sunset photo from the Tom Adams Bridge on a peaceful Tuesday evening trip to Manasota Key.
