SARASOTA — Making its Sarasota debut, Il Divo headlines the Van Wezel’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.
The group transcends categorization, uniting the classical and the popular in multiple languages and infusing the passion of opera into its performances worldwide for more than a decade.
The quartet has earned more than 100 gold and platinum awards in more than 30 countries and has solidified its status as a global sensation with a timeless sound.
Limited seating remains for this concert. Purchase at vanwezel.org, the box office or at 941-953-3368.
The Van Wezel has received numerous honors surrounding this milestone. The hall received recognition in the Congressional Record by U.S. Vern Buchanan, a Letter of Recognition from Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Proclamation from the mayor of the city of Sarasota, Jen Ahearn-Koch.
The theater also will be receiving a Certificate of Recognition from Sarasota County.
The 50th Anniversary Celebration will continue in the Grand Foyer after the show with cupcakes and a special golden anniversary toast for show attendees.
Cheers to 50 Years
The Van Wezel Foundation is hosting a special celebration in honor of the theater’s golden anniversary prior to the concert at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 5 in the Grand Foyer.
The cost of the pre-show celebration is $50 per person, not including the price of the concert ticket, and includes dinner by the bite and beverages. For more information and to purchase tickets for the event before the concert, visit vwfoundation.org/event/cheers-to-50-years.
In honor of this milestone anniversary, the Van Wezel Foundation is asking the community to celebrate by contributing to the 50 for 50 campaign.
The hope is to raise $50,000 for 50 years. Donations are transformational for the community, assuring that each student receives a well-rounded education, each teacher has tools and resources to reach every student and every community member has access to meaningful arts experiences.
