LONGBOAT KEY — Sarasota County School Board officially confirmed a pay increase Superintendent Brennan Asplen, who is on track to finish his second year with the district this August.
Board members proposed raising Asplen’s salary $12,000 from $215,000 to $227,000, a 5.75% increase. On Tuesday night, they approved a new contract, which is set to go into effect starting July 12.
During Tuesday’s meeting, held at Longboat Key City Hall, Asplen gave board members and the public an update on the district’s plans for this summer, which focuses on reading for students and hiring teachers to fill vacant positions.
Asplen also announced district would host more job fairs over the summer.
“Our goal is to have no instructional vacancies by this fall,” he said.
There is also a literacy initiative underway.
“The district is leading a ‘Dive into Reading Challenge’ each week for summer reading academies throughout the county,” Asplen said. “Students are encouraged to read more books each week to earn credits in the program.”
Board Chair Jane Goodwin said she encourages all parents to read to their children ever day this summer.
“This helps fill the gap with the summer gap reading issues,” she said.
WELLEN SCHOOL
School Board members approved the architect rankings for the new high school at Wellen Park.
The project’s scope of work shall include architectural services for a new high school facility with about 325,000 square feet for 2,100 student stations, including an auditorium, media center, gymnasium, cafeteria, full athletic amenities, classrooms, sitework on a compact site located in Wellen Park.
The district is planning to use a Florida prototype to reduce time and cost. The preliminary total project budget cost is $155 million.
NEW MINIMUM WAGE
The Florida Legislature passed an education budget for the 2022-23 year that includes a requirement that all district employees earn at least $15 per hour by Oct. 1. The board approved the increase of the hourly rate for all employees on the 2022-23 classified salary schedule — school support personnel to $15 per hour effective July 1.
The next meeting of the Sarasota County School Board is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 19 at the Landings in Sarasota.
