By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
NORTH PORT — North Port residents can gather together and watch as one of their own continues her journey on a popular NBC show.
The quarterfinals of “America’s Got Talent,” which features North Port resident Emanne Beasha, will be broadcast on Aug. 27 at CoolToday Park in North Port’s West Villages.
The Atlanta Braves spring training facility will host a watch party for the 10-year-old opera singer the night she starts the live performances in Los Angeles for the popular NBC show.
Emanne, who is known as EB, was given the Golden Buzzer on Aug. 7.
The Golden Buzzer guaranteed her a spot in the live shows, which began Tuesday.
Her performance is set for Aug. 27, with the results broadcast Aug. 28.
Viewers will have the chance to vote for performers during the quarterfinals.
Emanne’s performance will be streamed on the the 80-by-40-foot scoreboard. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and the streaming begins at 8 p.m., according to a release from CoolToday Park.
The event is free, and concessions will be open and available for purchase by those who attend.
“(I) feel so blessed that EB got to perform, she brought a lot of joy to people’s homes,” Megan Beasha said earlier this summer after her daughter’s first performance.
“It’s been a fun journey for her friends,” Megan Beasha said, adding she is surprised by the support from the community.
Emanne has received rave reviews from judges during her time on “America’s Got Talent,” and during the Golden Buzzer episode, comedian and former “Tonight Show” show Jay Leno commended her.
“I feel like I’m a witness to something extremely special,” Leno said. “And at some point in my career, people will say, ‘What do you remember most?’ I remember hitting the Golden Buzzer.’”
In his after-performance interview on “America’s Got Talent’s” official Twitter, Leno said: “It’s a talent that comes maybe once a decade.”
Emanne has been celebrated locally. Grandmother Dianne Ruffel told the Sun she has heard nothing but positive things.
Emanne’s journey began three years ago when she was invited to sing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at spring training games for the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte and Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers.
She’s also performed at the North Port Performing Arts Center and at North Port area retirement homes — Emanne has sung at Daughters of the American Revolution meetings in the region and other veterans organizations in the area.
This isn’t Emmane’s first time in the TV spotlight. In 2018, she was featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” hosted by Steve Harvey.
She was also featured in a Cirque Du Soleil show in Las Vegas. Emanne performed in “One Night for One Drop,” which benefited One Drop — a nonprofit “dedicated to providing access to safe water.”
The show featured the story of singer-songwriter Jewel, who had a variety of hits and Grammy nominations in the 1990s.
Emanne played a young Jewel and performed “Child of the Forest.” That show was performed at Michael Jackson’s ONE Theatre at Mandalay Bay.
While she is excited for her journey, she told the Sun in late June she just wants to enjoy her summer.
Her mother explained they’ll continue doing this as long as Emanne wants. She said they keep her busy with normal kid activities.
She was also a guest at Shades of Green’s annual open house.
Emmane participates in art camp, dance and swimming, as well as enjoying time with her family and has done a lot of that during the summer.
“(It’s) good, busy, a lot of fun,” Emanne said recently.
