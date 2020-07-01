Sarasota County libraries have reopened.
However, things are a little different right now to keep everyone healthy and safe, according to information provided. Library staff members have come up with ways to make the library accessible.
They include ideas ranging from online summer reading programs to “mystery” grab-and-go bags. They will be filled with books from a genre the patrons chose.
Isabel Norton is president of the Library Foundation for Sarasota County.
“I hope you are all doing well and staying safe during these challenging times,” she said. “Our (libraries derive) a great deal of its strength and support from our community, especially the (Foundation). Thank you for your generous donations, your strong advocacy and your endless encouragement. Sarasota is a better place because of you and your support.”
Sarasota County libraries reopened June 15 with modified hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Osprey branch remains closed.
The libraries have curbside pickup for items that have been placed on hold by cardholders.
