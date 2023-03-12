PORT CHARLOTTE — It was early Sunday morning, the day of the week when many attended church and people were out and about.
The Marines were in Beirut, Lebanon as part of a multinational peacekeeping force during the country’s civil war. They were ordered not to engage in fighting unless they were fired upon.
It would turn out to be the deadliest single day for the Marine Corps since Iwo Jima in 1945.
Thurnell “Chip” Shields was one of the Marines who survived that day.
Now living in Hillsborough County, Shields will be one of the guest speakers Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower at the William R. Gaines Veterans Memorial Park — a tribute to the 241 lives lost when a suicide bomber detonated a truck at the Marine barracks on Oct. 23, 1983.
Shields recently spoke with The Daily Sun about his experiences.
Shields, who would later retire as gunnery sergeant, was working in radio communications on the third floor of the four-story Battalion Landing Team Headquarters Building.
“We had over 300 in that building,” he said.
A 20-year-old corporal at the time and the squad’s leader, Shields was sitting next to the window. One of the guards on post duty radioed and said he was watching a truck driving in circles.
Shields said he thought nothing of it, since sometimes members of the military would provide demonstrations.
He watched the truck driving around. Then, turning away from the window, he heard shots ring out.
His roommate Rick “Ricky” Crudale was working next to him.
“I looked Ricky in the eyes, then boom, and I felt myself falling.”
Shields was knocked out. When he came back to consciousness, he found he had “landed on the second floor.”
The building pancaked after a suicide bomber drove the truck, loaded with thousands of pounds of explosives, into the lobby of the building after accelerating and speeding past the Marines post and through a fence.
The compressed-gas enhanced bomb detonated, reducing the building to rubble.
Now approaching the 40th anniversary of the bombing, Shields said he vividly remembers that day.
“I was blessed to be alive.”
But he can’t shake the sounds of Marines, pinned under the rubble, who cried out for help, including Crudale.
“I was pinned under a beam.”
His legs had gone numb from lack of circulation, and he didn’t know the extent of his injuries or whether he even had his limbs.
Shields passed out again. Then he awoke a second time.
“It was a lot quieter, as more people had died,” he said.
He heard the sound of equipment cutting through concrete and rebar.
“One of my platoon guys was walking around saying, ‘Anybody alive, anybody there?’ “ Shields said. “I saved up enough energy to yell.”
When responders tried to remove the building debris from him, Shields asked them to check on Crudale first.
One came back and said it was too late to do anything for him, and they went to work on removing Shields from under the pile of rubble.
From there, he began his recovery.
“They moved me to a makeshift MASH-type unit. People were being flown out for care, out of the area.”
Shields was transported several times before being flown back to the states.
At the airport hangar, awaiting transport, Shields saw covered corpses.
“There were lines and lines of bodies,” he said.
In Germany, Shields received more treatment before being flown to the U.S.
About four days after the bombing, Marines went to his home to inform his mother in Georgia. His mother thought they came to tell her that her son died.
“She fainted when she saw them,” he said.
A news crew taped Shields being awarded the Purple Heart in Germany, and finally his mother got to see her son.
He said he feels not only sorrow for the lives lost that day and their grieving families, but for the Marines who had to dig through the debris.
Shields said they were given the grim task of finding and matching body parts.
“Lord have mercy,” he said and paused for a long time before continuing.
Shields remained in the Marine Corps and re-enlisted, but he didn’t return to his unit.
After being deployed to the West Coast and Okinawa, in 1988 he wound up at MacDill Air Force Base, “which is how I got to Florida,” he said.
During his military career he also spent seven months on active duty in Desert Storm under Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf.
At night, the faces of the Marines he knew who were killed in the barracks sometimes come to him in dreams, Shields said.
After retiring from the service, Shields said he felt compelled to continue serving.
During training in Alaska, a fire captain from Tampa convinced Shields to join the fire department.
Shields had signed up to join the military when he was just 20 years old, after a stint working as a farmer. But he knew farming wasn’t for him, nor was office work, he said.
Deciding he wanted the structure and support system the military offers, and wanting to continue serving, Shields became a firemedic for Hillsborough County.
“Public service is the way to do it,” he emphasized, saying the most rewarding feeling is knowing you’ve helped someone.
Shields devoted the next chapter of his career to helping people. He was part of a federal task force that rescued people from hurricanes, including Katrina, and other natural disasters.
Now that he is retired, Shield’s mission is to make sure the public does not forget the heroes who died for their country on Oct. 23, 1983.
The Williams R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park is named after the U.S. Marine from Charlotte County, a Charlotte High School graduate, who lost his life in the Beirut attack.
Shields, who knew Gaines, said he was in motor transport and was “outside and under the shadow of the building” when the attack occurred.
The groundbreaking begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The park is at 20499 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.