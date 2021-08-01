PUNTA GORDA — A woman refused to leave her Punta Gorda home on Turbak Drive after shooting at her boyfriend Sunday afternoon, according to a CCSO report.

Around 8:30 p.m., CCSO reported that the barricaded woman, Layni K. Carver, 53, was taken into custody without injury and with charges pending.

Sheriff’s dispatch received the call at around 1:17 p.m. regarding a domestic situation on Turbak Drive where one female suspect allegedly shot at her boyfriend.

CCSO reported that the victim was not struck by any rounds and ran to a neighbor’s home to seek help.

When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the safety of the victim and attempted to make contact through a window with the suspect, who was still inside the home.

The suspect continually refused to come outside so the Charlotte County Sheriff’s SWAT, Aviation and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

