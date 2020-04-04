Cruise companies are continuing to suspend bookings and cruises as they cope with coronavirus.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Seabourn were the most recent to announce they were putting holds on cruise operations.
Other operations affected include Celebrity Cruises, Disney and Royal Caribbean.
Seabourn includes Carnival, Holland America, Princess Cruises along with Cunard, Costa, AIDA and two cruiselines overseas, P&O UK and P&O Australia.
Seabourn’s extension of its original pause “includes sailings schedule to depart through May 14,” it said in a news release.
“Seabourn will be communicating changes to voyages scheduled to depart in the extension window with all booked guests and their travel advisors,” it said in its news release. “Seabourn guests on impacted voyages will receive a 125% refund of the fare paid in the form of a future cruise credit, which can be applied toward any future cruise through Dec. 31, 2021. For guests who do not opt to choose the 125% future cruise credit, a 100% refund of the monies paid to Seabourn will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.”
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Its suspension of cruises includes embarkations between April 12 and May 10.
“With COVID-19 continuing to have a significant impact on communities throughout the world, we are extending our temporary suspension of cruise voyages across our three brands through May 10,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., in a news release. “While we understand this disruption may inconvenience our loyal guests and valued travel partners, we are committed first and foremost to protecting the safety, security and well-being of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit. We appreciate their continued understanding as we navigate through these unprecedented times and do our part to help global efforts to contain this pandemic.”
Guests booked on embarkation dates up to May 10 on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises should contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.
