The South Venice Civic Association will be celebrating its 65th anniversary year with a gala dinner and dance on New Year’s Eve. The event will be held in the community building, which itself will mark 60 years in South Venice.
The New Year’s Gala will be especially festive because of the anniversary. “We’re very proud of our long and significant history and think 65 years of service is a pretty big deal,” SVCA President Duke Doogue said.
The party will feature dinner catered by Olive Garden, a bar, dancing and a cash bar. There will be live streaming of the dropping of the ball in Times Square at midnight along with a complimentary champagne toast.
Also that evening, the SVCA will kick off a 2020 fundraiser, opening sales of raffle tickets for a new four-seater golf cart from Affordable Golf Cars of Venice. The drawing will be in 2020 — once 250 tickets are sold or by July 4, whichever comes first.
There is limited seating and advance tickets are required. Tickets for the Gala are $40 for SVCA members and $50 for non-members and are available at the SVCA office (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) or by phone to 941-493-0006.
While SVCA is a membership organization and is volunteer driven, its meetings and events are always open to the public. New members are welcome and can join — online at southvenicebeach.org, by phone to 941-493-0006 or at the office, with the aforementioned open hours.
SVCA is located at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, just one mile west of U.S. Highway 41.
