SOUTH VENICE — For five years the Community Yard Sale at the South Venice Civic Association community center has been a magnet for bargain hunters.
The organization collects donations from the community all year. A selection ranging from furniture, power tools and yard tools to kitchen items, linens and household goods will fill the SVCA’s entire building.
And don’t forget the clothing.
Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The event concludes at 2 p.m.
There will be hot dogs and beverages for sale.
A feature this year, donated by SVCA members Pat Wellington and Thom Reeves, are two wilderness kayaks for sale with all the gear, including wheels and T-bar for a trailer hitch.
Event chair Gail Parker has gathered dozens of volunteers to do set-up, price the merchandise and man the floor. She said people lined up out to the parking lot before the opening last year. She expects this year to be bigger.
The South Venice Civic Association was founded in 1955.
A volunteer organization, the SVCA was formed three years after construction of the first homes in the South Venice subdivision, which now has more than 20,000 residents.
For 50 years, the SVCA maintained the community’s deeded beach, ferry operation and boat ramp and in 2001 incorporated the South Venice Beach Endowment Trust to hold and manage those properties.
Since then, besides continuing its role as center for social and civic events, it hosts Sarasota County officials on a regular basis to meet with residents, address their concerns and answer questions that matter to the community.
Issues like code enforcement, water and sewer, ditch mowing, tree trimming, mosquito spraying and much more.
The SVCA sponsors a number of water quality and area beautification initiatives in the community including, among them the Water Quality Task Force, Siesta Waterway cleanups, Shamrock Park cleanups, and a Community Emergency Response Team.
Since 1957, South Venice Civic Association has published a 12-page monthly newsletter and recently donated its complete and comprehensive archive to the Historical Resources Department of Sarasota County Libraries.
It has even impressed Robert Bendus of Historical Resources.
“This is incredible,” he said of the collection. “You don’t see this every day.”
The SVCA is at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, one mile west of U.S. Highway 41. Office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, call 941-493-0006 during office hours or send email to info@southvenicebeach.org or visit: southvenicebeach.org.
