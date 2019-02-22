The 10th annual SVdP Charity Golf Scramble to raise funds for St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, will be held Saturday, April 13 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive in Punta Gorda.
The scramble will be a handicapped event, open to men and women of all golfing ability levels. Registration forms are available at the SAS pro shop or may be requested by phone or email from Gary or Lynn Reeves, 941-202-2216 or golf4svdp@gmail.com. The deadline for registration is April 8.
The cost is $80 per person, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast and lunch. For $20, golfers may also purchase a four-mulligan package for their team (teams will also receive a bonus “Handy Sandy” with all pre-paid registrations).
Cash prizes will be awarded to the tournament winners. Contest prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, closest to the line, longest putt, and longest drive (with men and women categories for each event). Additional events include a Hole in One Contest and an “At the Turn” Putting contest.
A campaign for event sponsors and hole sponsors is currently in process. Sponsorship signs are proudly displayed on the course the day of the tournament. All contributions received go directly to help those in need in Charlotte County. Please contact Gary or Lynn Reeves 941-202-2216 or golf4svdp@gmail.com for sponsorship information.
Event proceeds help the all-volunteer St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, provide assistance to needy families and individuals in Charlotte County, including food, clothing, home furnishings and limited financial aid to prevent, for example, eviction or electricity shutoff. SVDP is an international Catholic lay organization founded in 1833 to serve the poor, regardless of religious affiliation.
