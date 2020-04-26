Freshen up a favorite salad by swapping out the croutons for pecans with their natural richness and subtle sweetness coupled with irresistible crunch.

They are among the highest in “good” monounsaturated fats, contain 3 grams of plant protein per serving and are a source of fiber, flavonoids and minerals like manganese, which is essential for metabolism and bone health.

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD WITH PECANS

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Dressing:

¼ cup pecan butter

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 ½ teaspoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons warm water, plus additional as needed (optional)

Salad:

4 ounces dried thin rice noodles

cold water

4 cups chopped romaine lettuce

4 cups chopped iceberg lettuce

¼ cup toasted and chopped pecans

2 scallions, finely chopped

1 cup bean sprouts

½ cup crispy wontons

1 cup mandarin oranges

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 cups rotisserie chicken breast, chopped

To make dressing: In medium bowl, whisk pecan butter, rice vinegar, honey, sesame oil and soy sauce until smooth.

Add 2 tablespoons warm water and whisk until incorporated. Add additional water, 1 teaspoon at a time, if desired, until dressing reaches pourable consistency.

To make salad: Cook rice noodles according to package instructions. Once cooked, drain and transfer to bowl with cold water to keep from sticking.

In large bowl, toss romaine and iceberg lettuces, pecans, scallions, bean sprouts, crispy wontons, mandarin oranges and sesame seeds.

Divide salad among four plates; top each with ½ cup chicken and serve with dressing.

Source: AmericanPecan.com

