The North Port Lions Club presented its 11th annual fashion show and luncheon on Feb. 22.
This year, it was called “Swing into Spring” and featured apparel provided by Anthony’s in Punta Gorda.
The proceeds from this charity event would be used to support the Lions Club vision and hearing programs along with other community projects.
