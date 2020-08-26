BRADENTON — Another popular, annual event is being pushed off the schedule because of COVID-19.
According to a news release from the Anna Maria Island Concert & Orchestra, its board of directors is postponing the 2020 Symphony on the Sand.
This is its eighth season and it traditionally takes place at Anna Maria Island’s Coquina Beach the second Saturday of each November, the news release said, calling it “one of the region’s premier musical events, it has been well-attended by over 4,000 people annually.”
But coronavirus realities have had the board looking at options and weighing “risks around safety and well-being of the community, audience members, talented musicians and vocalists,” it said.
It said the health and well-being of everyone has been “central to the conversation.”
“While we acknowledge there are differing perspectives on the topic, we have nevertheless decided that we would err on the side of keeping our treasured audience members, talent, volunteers, sponsors and community partners safe,” AMICCO’s board president James Stoltie said. “The AMICCO Board views the health and safety of our community as the most important factor and underlying priority and it is in this spirit that we look forward to creating Symphony on the Sand in 2021 and beyond.”
