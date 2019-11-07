The members of the North Port Symphony are getting ready for their 2019-2020 season opener, “Wizards, Wands, and More,” which they will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the North Port Performing Arts Center at North Port High, 6400 W. Price Blvd. Tickets are available online at www.NorthPortSymphony.com or by contacting the box office at 941-426-8479 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
