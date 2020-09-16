NORTH PORT— Two high school students were welcomed home from school to a surprise from their foster parents recently.
When the students stepped off the bus, their foster parents greeted them with hugs, dressed in T. Rex costumes.
Their other two children were greeted at school.
Danielle Butler said she and her husband were planning for awhile to do something memorable for the kids.
It was their kids’ first day riding the bus to a new school. Butler said they wanted to break the ice for them.
She added that she and her husband, who have two grown kids of their own, are natural jokers.
They’re always doing something, she said, adding that they never know what’s going to come.
After the Butlers’ children left the house, Danielle said they had empty nest syndrome. Her husband, Sean, was in the foster care system and adopted as a baby, so the couple wanted to give back.
The couple, who has fostered 21 kids in the past four years, like to do for them what they did for their own kids.
For example, they’re walking up the driveway, and are met with a water balloon attack.
“Everybody’s scared about taking a teenager in, but it’s very rewarding and a great age group to have,” Danielle said.
The Butlers currently have four foster children, ranging in age from 2 to 15.
“It’s fun to have them,” she added.
