The second annual Taco Tuesday fundraiser was held at River Commons Senior Living Community in Port Charlotte on May 7.

All event proceeds went to Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. River Commons donated the event space, live Mexican musical entertainment, raffle baskets and all food which their staff served to a capacity crowd.

Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center of Port Charlotte staffed a bar and donated drinks, including sangria and margaritas, which sold for “uno Peso.” A 50/50 drawing was held and baskets of Taco Tuesday themed items were raffled off.

For more information on the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, visit cchomelesscoalition.org/ or call 941-627-4313

