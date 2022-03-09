There is nothing quite like a vacation in “Margaritaville.”
No plane — just a car ride away to the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers.
“Margaritaville” is worth the ride and not just for the hot fudge sauce on the dessert table, whether you do lunch before a matinee or dinner before an evening performance.
Waiters wear island-print shirts, helping to carry out the theme. And margaritas, complete with a little umbrella, can be ordered at the bar or table.
The set by Evan Adamson and costumes by John P. White immediately take us to the island but it is Amy Marie McClary’s choreography and direction that make this a totally painless plane ride to paradise.
That the music and lyrics are by Jimmy Buffett himself is the suntan on this tropical vacation. The book is by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley.
The Buffett character is Tully (Dale Obermark), who plays guitar and sings part-time at an island resort. As a full-time entertainer, he manages to give at least one female visitor a week to remember, even if he himself might not even remember her name.
Caitlin Lester-Sams portrays Rachel, one of those visitors.
Rachel goes to the island from Cincinnati with her friend Tammy (Shannon Connolly), who is taking one last fling to the islands before wedding Chadd (Joel Kaimakani Libed), who is more than a bit of a control freak.
Encouraging Tammy to lose weight, he makes her promise to live on seeds — fat chance.
This is especially true in the islands where the margaritas flow along with many other enticements, including a bartender named Brick, played to the hilt by Victor Legarretta.
Legaretta is a multi-talented actor, comic and playwright who can be counted on to add to the fun of any show in which he is cast. Once again, he delivers chuckles and even some romance.
Meanwhile, Rachel is all work, there to collect soil samples for her research project back home in Cincinnati, even while her friend is having a fine time with the bartender.
Brick and Tammy sing “We Are the People Our Parents Warned Us About” and Tully and Rachel sing “Son of a Son of Sailor.”
This is a musical after all, and thanks to Buffett, there is plenty of good music in “Margaritaville.”
Not to mention a volcano. And that is where Rachel goes to get her soil samples and perhaps something else that she hadn’t planned.
Did I mention the odd character named J.D. (Paul Thompson)? This is a complete musical with a little lust, a little love and enough distractions to keep it interesting — as if an erupting volcano that might destroy the island is not enough.
J.D. has wandered off into the jungle, leading to what becomes an important sub story if this adventure is going to have a happy ending that is more than a “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”
Too soon, the girls must go back to Cincinnati, where Chadd continues to “help” his fiancée lose weight. Fortunately, “Love and Luck” intervene with a rousing finale featuring the entire company, more colorful costumes and all that great music. This is a show built on the music.
Did I mention that Obermark plays guitar and sounds like Buffett? One more kudo for this entertaining show.
This colorful musical continues through April 2 on the main stage at the Broadway Palm Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.
Opening in the Off Broadway Palm on March 10, “Greater Tuna” is a delicious bit of nonsense set in Greater Tuna, Texas. Two actors portray 20 men and women and a dog in this zany fictional Texas town.
“Escape to Margaritaville” continues through April 3. Opening next is “In the Heights,” running April 8-May 14. For tickets to any of this season’s shows, call 239-278-4422 or visit BroadwayPalm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.