June 1 was the beginning of hurricane season, and many agencies are encouraging Floridians to take advantage of the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday.
The holiday, which began Friday, exempts qualifying items from sales tax. People can save some bucks on big or small items needed for their hurricane kits, such as self-powered light sources, portable generators, coolers or even reusable ice packs.
The tax holiday continues up until Thursday, June 6.
Qualifying items include:
- Reusable ice packs
- Portable self-powered light source
- Candles
- Flashlights
- Lanterns
- Gas or diesel fuel containers
- Batteries
- Coolers and ice chests
- Bungee cords
- Ground anchor systems
- Radios
- Ratchet straps
- Tarps
- Tie-down kits
- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Portable generators
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.